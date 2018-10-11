LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Fighting Sexual Harassment

When the world celebrates by giving the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to two crusaders, who have been working against sexual violence in war-torn areas, we have privileged women in India raising their voices in a #meToo movement when India’s women and female children, minors and infants are fighting against rape in a war zone kind of situation in the country generated by their male counterparts. Those who are talking up now in India’s #meToo movement are women who are comfortably placed economically or at the top of their professions and who are venting their grievances more in a vengeful mode than anything else. It would have been better if these women had raised their grouses at the time when the incidents occurred and sought redressal then. If these women had talked about rape in our society considering that some of their voices are heard in the media, it would have been a greater service to the country.

S KAMAT, Alto St. Cruz

Provide Clear Visibility Of Traffic Signs

Although traffic signs and signages play a significant role in guiding motorists, we often come across instances wherein the signs are not properly visible to them. A traffic sign existing near Two Pillars at Queula village in Ponda depicting existence of a speed breaker nearby has been covered with branches of adjoining trees. As a result, the traffic sign is invisible to the drivers and two-wheeler riders using the road stretch. There is every possibility of a mishap occurring at the spot and speeding two-wheeler riders could suffer. There is a need for the concerned authorities to trim the branches of the trees that have covered the traffic sign so that the public can be assured clear visibility of the traffic sign suggesting the existence of a speed breaker ahead. Since prevention is better than cure, let us hope that swift positive action would follow in this sensitive matter before any serious mishap takes place at this critical spot.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, Adpai