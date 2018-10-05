LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Prescription for Illegible Handwriting

THE Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has imposed a fine on three doctors for illegible handwriting on reports submitted before the High Court. Central and state governments should take a clue from the HC order and issue necessary directives stipulating that medical practitioners may issue computerised prescriptions. Exemption may be granted to the elderly doctors who are not familiar with using computers. The Union health ministry can take up an initiative for developing three different softwares – one each for hospitals, medical practitioners and pathological laboratories. Under the initiative, every patient should be given a unique registration number by a private or government hospital, a medical practitioner or a pathological laboratory. The unique registration number could hold details of past medical history of a patient, which can be accessed by visiting a website through unique ID and password. All prescriptions and medical reports may thus be printed through computers eliminating system of handwritten prescriptions or medical reports.

SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL, DELHI

Defaulters Have A Good Run

A loan turns bad if the interest or installment remains unpaid for a period of more than 90 days after the due date. I think bad loan is more appropriate term to describe it rather than the oft-repeated terminology nonperforming asset. Be that as it may, such lost assets of Indian banks have crossed a whooping Rs 87,300 crore in 2017-18 fiscal – topped by scam-tainted Punjab National Bank which is reeling under more than Rs 14,000 crore scam allegedly perpetrated by Nirav Modi and associates. Only just one bank, PNB has suffered a net loss of Rs 12,283 crore last fiscal. Unfortunately, while we let Vijay Mallyas and Nirav Modis flee the country after they had stolen a huge amount of taxpayers’ money, the poor have been targeted for compensating the loot of those big thieves. It can easily be understood that it is mainly the poor who are made to pay through the nose in the name of penalty for keeping less than what a bank has marked as minimum balance. It is mainly economic constraints that make people unable to keep minimum balance in their bank accounts. Huge amount of money has been sucked in from the purse of the poor people. It has been reported that our banks have collected an astronomical Rs 5,000 crore from customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in their account in 2017-18. This consists mostly of, so to speak, the blood of the poor people. It is the lack of balance on the part of the administration to adopt a policy of letting Mallyas flee the country and penalising the masses for the loss. Ironically, things have been going in such a way that makes us believe that money power forces the masses pay for the misdeeds of some major defaulters.

SUJIT DE, KOLKATA

Inconveniencing Movie Watching

WATCHING a movie in cinema houses has become a nuisance, and one gets a feeling of watching a one-advertisement break movie shown on TV channels. Moviegoers pay through their nose to watch movies at the theatre, but are disappointed by the advertisements shown before the beginning of the movie. Besides, there is interval which sometimes runs into almost 30 minutes. This is criminal waste of moviegoers’ time and could in the long run drive away film lovers from theatres.

MARLON D’SOUZA, SANGOLDA