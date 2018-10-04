LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Of Privations and Ultranationalism

WE build huge statues to personalities whose ideals we forget, but whose names we continually invoke. The central government now wants us to forget the promise of ‘acche din’; people are suffering owing to high prices of petrol and essential commodities, rising pollution levels and strays on roads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party want to turn the heat on the Opposition by goading the people to appreciate their ‘zero tolerance’ to corruption, security concerns and nationalism. “Every rupee spent should benefit the needy; the very basics of my government are human rights,” thunders Modi. All the propaganda comes to naught when I suffer administration failures and see hutments being razed and a woman sitting under a small umbrella in the hot sun with her children play in the debris!

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Strange Refrains In Uganda

UGANDA, the small landlocked East African country, is in the news for musical notes and political upheaval. One good thing about music is whenever it hits you, you feel no pain, said the Jamaican singer and writer Bob Marley. But the reverse has happened in Uganda and its capital Kampala. There, musicians have openly or discreetly indulged in their own brand of politics, and music has helped them fulfil their ambitions. President Yoweri Museveni has also learnt this the hard way. The ‘ghetto president’ Robert Kyagulanyi has posed a challenge of sorts to Museveni, who is in the saddle for the last 32 years. Kyagulanyi used street demonstrations, backed by thousands of his fans, to oppose Museveni’s rule. Dreamy-eyed aspirational youngsters are looking at ‘Bobi Wine’ with hope. Yes, Bobi Wine of the stage has captivated Ugandans people through popular stage plays which made his entry into Ugandan Parliament a smooth sailing. But the violence that rocked Kampala and parts of Uganda over Kyagulanyi’s arrest has made life uncomfortable for Museveni. There were accusations that the singer was ill-treated in the cell. The 36-year-old has adopted the famous saying of Egyptian Internet activist Wael Ghonim: “The power of people is much stronger than the people in power.” Kyagulanyi has to use his multifaceted roles of musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist in good measure to pose a serious threat to Museveni.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

‘Goof-up’ Smells A Rat

IS that only an unfortunate ‘mix-up’ of dead bodies at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, or is there something more macabre than meets the eye? One shudders to think if organ trade is, indeed, going on at the GMC as alleged in some quarters (NT, October 2, 2018). An immediate solution to stem such a rot is to make it mandatory to have CCTV cameras (working ones, please!) in the postmortem room, and also in all the operation theatres.

SHAILAJA M S, ALTO SANTA CRUZ