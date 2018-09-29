LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Repair CCTV Cameras Installed in Ponda

A few years back, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed at various locations in Ponda in order to exercise control over the vehicular traffic. Ultimately, the cameras helped the traffic police to book offenders on noticing the offences of vehicle drivers and riders on the recorded CCTV footage. It also became easier to deal with pickpockets moving along the roads. However, it is rather unfortunate that these cameras are presently not functioning due to the lack of necessary maintenance work. As a result, the pace of traffic cops in dealing with the defaulters on roads has been reduced to a great extent. In order to assure discipline among vehicle drivers, it would be appropriate on the part of the concerned authorities to arrange for prompt repairs of the existing non-working cameras installed at sensitive spots.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, Adpai

On Rising Prices Of Essential Commodities

A few years back, during the UPA regime, when the BJP was in the Opposition, there was a lot of hue and cry over rising prices of essential commodities including cooking gas. We will not forget the slogans shouted out, especially during the yatra (price rise) undertaken by Arun Jaitley dressed as a farmer, Sushma Swaraj and other BJP top leaders parading on a handcart displaying essential fresh vegetables and a gas cylinder. Their slogan was ‘Down with the Congress government, poor people suffering, if they cannot bring down the prices the government ministers should resign and the Prime minister should step down.’ At that time, the cooking gas price was around Rs 450. The media was hyperactive and reported widely about the issue. Now the prices of essential commodities have soared up so much that it has become unbearable for the common man to make both ends meet. The same leaders who shouted and ranted out are in the ruling dispensation now and totally silent on the issue. The price of cooking gas has crossed Rs 840 per cylinder, but no word of protest by the electronic and print media. The saddest part of it all is every time a gas cylinder is purchased, the gas supplier charges a high amount on the bill and when asked he says you will get a subsidy later. So first you pay and as per their whims and fancies they will transfer a small amount called subsidy in your account. That means you are promised a subsidy lollipop later. And by the time you get the subsidy the issue is forgotten. This is a shrewd tactic to fool the public. Neither the Opposition members nor the media voices out these grievances. It is time the print and the electronic media and others highlight the issues and problems the common man is facing.

MATHEW D’COSTA, Curchorem