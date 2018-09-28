LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Beach Is No Place To Drive Vehicles

A person was reportedly arrested after he allegedly drove a four-wheeler on the Miramar beach (NT, September 27). The car got stuck in the sand on the beach and had to be towed away. Many a time it is seen that people also ride two-wheelers on the beach sand. The beach is no place to drive a vehicle, as it can endanger the lives of other visitors to the beach. Tourists, who visit the state in their own vehicles, could be driving on the beach after having consumed drinks or due to ignorance of the prohibition of driving on the beach sand. It may be necessary to put up signboards on the beachfront warning against driving vehicles on beach. The only vehicles that should be allowed on the beach are those belonging to the lifeguards.

ADELMO FERNANDES, Vasco

SC’s Aadhaar Verdict, A Victory For Majority

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan upheld the Aadhaar legislation of the NDA government by a 4-1 majority. However, it ruled that its insistence on linking to bank accounts, mobile phones, mutual funds and insurance was disproportionate and every citizen could not be suspected of acquiring black money. As the ruling stands and the scrutiny to which it was exposed, it is pertinent to note that the apex court’s verdict on Aadhaar empowers you to seek removal of your personal information from the records of your telecom, banking, mutual funds and insurance firms which earlier had demanded biometrics authentication. So it is the immediate duty of the banks, telcos, mutual fund companies and insurance firms to delete the Aadhaar information at the earliest so that the apex court order can be enforced. In the 4-1 split verdict, it is pertinent to note that the dissenting justice D Y Chandrachud termed it as a Constitutional fraud illegally passed in Parliament as a money Bill and it was a mode of empowering authorities to create a ‘360-degree profile’ of citizens and convert India into a surveillance state. He also stated that it was a violation of the right to privacy. The verdict, by and large, vindicates the fears of most of the citizens who viewed parting with Aadhaar biometrics such as fingerprints and iris scan as an unacceptable law passed by the parliament infringing on the right to privacy as a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. As such, despite the split verdict with diametrically opposing opinions of the judges, the ruling is a body blow to the government which had instructed the Reserve Bank of India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the mutual fund companies and the Insurance companies to seek Aadhaar details. The ruling, by and large, is a censure that restricts use of Aadhaar information, and mechanisms should be set in place for immediate withdrawal of the same as stated by the apex court.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, Panaji