LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Democratic Strongmen

All over the world, democracy seems to be throwing up dictators as heads of government who can subvert the democratic processes and do pretty much what they want like gross misuse of public funds or lording it over the cabinet or flying abroad on jaunts or treatment of personal medical problems or demanding VIP treatment all paid for by the public exchequer. There is a special law for them as distinct to what applies to the citizens whom they represent. With trampling of human rights by powerful nations, other nations can only bring them to justice via the International Criminal Court (ICC). I was shocked to read headlines “US Threatens to arrest International Court Judges”. The Whitehouse National Security Advisor rants “The ICC is unaccountable” and is conducting “an utterly, unfounded, unjustifiable investigation. If the court comes after us, Israel and other allies, we will not sit quietly”. The ICC hopes to investigate human rights violations in Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan and other war zones. America sternly warns any company or State that helps the ICC in its investigations. It is telling on humanity, that most major nations are only selectively supporting the ICC ever since it started in the year 2002. China refused its decision on international rights of navigation in the China seas. Whither Justice and Humanity?

John Eric Gomes, Porvorim

Human Dignity Restored

The Supreme court judgement decriminalizing sexual relationship between consenting adults in private, which was hitherto punishable under Sec. 377 with imprisonment up to 10 years or more, is a laudable step that restores the fundamental right and dignity of humans, which form the corner stone of our Constitution .Surprisingly, it took so many years to come to the realisation that public morality and majoritarian view cannot outweigh Constitutional morality. It is also a great victory for the LGBT community as they now see the unfolding of a new dawn of independence and freedom from persecution and the stigma of being viewed as criminals. The church also stands vindicated for its long-held views that although it views homosexuality as a sin and something unnatural “ homosexuals are not criminals and must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided”.

A F Nazareth, Alto Porvorim