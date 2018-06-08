LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Control Rising Prices

Most of the politicians boast about development having taken place during the last four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, nobody comments on the pitiful condition of the common man amidst rising prices on all fronts. The rising prices of various essential commodities have severely hit the common man to a great extent. People employed in private establishments with meagre salaries are unable to meet the day-to-day needs of their family members. Recently, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50. The prices of petrol and diesel too have skyrocketed. It is necessary that the state government initiates favourable steps to control the rising prices on all fronts so that the common man gets some relief.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, Adpai

Provide Relief To Mining Dependants

Immediate interim relief should be provided to the unemployed and retrenched employees of the mining companies so as to alleviate their hardships. The MLAs of the mining-dependent constituencies should prepare a rapid road map to provide free ration to the Below Poverty Line ration cardholders so that free rice, wheat, sugar and palmolein is provided to them. Also, pending resumption of mining, their electricity bills and water bills should be waived. Supply of daily pao should be made available for a token price of Re 1 per pao. Vegetables should be provided to them at extra subsidised rates by the government. The Permanent Fund, which has remained unutilised for a long time, can be utilised to compensate the ration shops, electricity department, public works department and the Goa horticulture department for the losses they would suffer on account of the relief provided to the mining dependents. The burden of these reliefs will not amount to more than a few crores and the Permanent Fund can easily absorb these expenses. This relief is especially pertinent during the monsoon season and eligibility can be determined according to the BPL ration cards provided by those seeking the relief.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, Panaji

Demolish Illegal Constructions

Illegal constructions are mushrooming in almost every village panchayat and every municipal ward in the state. As per law, panchayat and municipal authorities can order the demolition of such illegal constructions. However, the people’s representatives have only been silent spectators to the issue. The concerned ministries need to be taken to task by the Chief Minister. All those involved in or support illegal constructions must be penalised along with the encroachers, who have been constructing houses and renting them out to outsiders. Chief officer of Pernem municipality has raided such encroached areas and demolished several illegal constructions. The Chief Minister must direct all the concerned to emulate the action of the Pernem municipality chief officer.

SURESH RAIKAR, Ponda