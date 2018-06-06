LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Internet Services On Flights

The proposal of The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the union government’s nod to introduce mobile network connectivity and internet services during flights deserve admiration as the technological advancement is beneficial. However, at the same time there is an urgent need to evolve a social code of behaviour which may prove very helpful aboard a flight. In the absence of such a code and guidelines, if any, it is possible that the passengers may misuse the service to talk continuously which would create disturbance for the cabin crew. Besides, any sick person on board may be uncomfortable throughout the journey. This good step should not be marred with unruly behaviour to end up in a mess.

ANIL R TORNE, Pune

Leaders Need Education On Religion And Humanity

Statements made by the leaders of the ruling party are such that they truly express the fact that they do not know but just speak because they have the ability to speak. The subject on which they speak is religion, so when these leaders from the ruling party spout their wisdom there is a debate in the media and society about it. Why such statements are made? Is it because in our country the Hindus are not given any religious education. One Leader said that Devi Sita was a test-tube baby and another said that Hanuman was a tribal. The ruling party is the BJP and they should give their leaders education of the Hindu religion such that they make statements that are concurrent with the Hindu scriptures. They should be careful that they obtain complete knowledge and then only make statements from a public platform. But we observe that leaders of each and every party speak as if they have mastery on all subjects. Because of this half baked knowledge of such leaders the Hindu religion has become a subject of ridicule. We feel that at the Hindu Conference being held at Goa this ignorance of the leaders about our religion and then their statements and its consequences there off should be discussed. Along with this would like to request that arrangements should be made to educate these leaders about the Hindu Religion. My humble request.

Rahul Lokhande, Navi Mumbai

Rape Cases Giving Goa Bad Name

Shocking cases of rapes in the last few weeks are giving Goa tourism a bad name. Already hit by a ban on mining, Goa cannot afford a setback to tourism which is the biggest source of revenue and livelihood of its people. We have to admit that at the root of this sorry state of affairs is the availability of cheap alcohol, which attracts tourists in droves from all corners of the country. If we are to save Goa we need to increase the cost of alcohol substantially. For the needs of local Goans, the price of Feni, (which has few takers among tourists) , may remain untouched or even decreased.

Robert Castellino, Calangute.