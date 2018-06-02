LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Giving Relief In Paise

YIPPEE! Finally ‘achche din’ are here. Freak out. Paint the town red. Believe it or not, petrol price has been reduced – first by one whole paisa and then by six paise! Is this a joke or just another installment in the ‘jhumla series’ which kicked off with the ‘Rs 15 lakh in every bank account’ promise? The Aadhaar card was introduced to ensure transparency. Why can’t we have some transparency in determining the price of fuel? In the last week the price of Brent crude dropped by a dollar every day for five consecutive days, yet the price of petrol kept rising in our country. During the Karnataka assembly elections, prices remained constant for several days – apparently to fuel the electorate! A transparent method of calculating petrol price would be for the government to first decide the total amount it wants in taxes per litre of fuel. This amount should be added to the dealer’s price. The dealer’s price will fluctuate depending on the international crude price, but the taxes must remain constant.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, CALANGUTE

Looking Forward To Trump-Kim ‘Tryst’

World leaders are expected to borrow profusely from their intellect than on their intuition while dealing with issues of wide global ramifications. Both President Donald Trump and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un are known for their instinctive nature. They exchanged the choicest of expletives before the unexpected happened. Trump instantly agreed to Jong-un’s invitation for dialogue. As the whole world gasped in excitement, the reciprocity displayed by Trump and Jong towards each other was music to the ears of all those who believed in peace and harmony as the founding pillars for global order. Jong-un’s swagger and body language, as he met with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, was a sight to behold. A week before, Pyongyang also said launching of all intercontinental ballistic missiles will come to a full stop. When everything seemed hunky-dory, Trump abruptly cancelled the meet last week after Pyongyang was miffed with Washington going ahead with the joint military exercise with Seoul and following a series of insulting remarks by US NSA John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence. However, things thawed out after the sane and sober South Korean President went to North Korea though reports also say that his visit may have been a routine diplomatic exercise, and not at the behest of Donald Trump. It is also possible that the moody Kim Jong-un, knowing well that inching closer to South Korea would mean a step ahead in Pyongyang’s ties with Washington, may have made the first move. Either way, no one is destined to lose by the overtures though it is debatable whether Jong-un would agree to come to the talking table with a host of preconditions set forth by the US. But the world is hoping for the coming together of Trump-Kim. And lo, what a confluence that would be.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA