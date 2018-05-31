LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Privatise Nationalised Banks

IT has become a regular practice for unions of the nationalised banks to call for a nationwide strike at the drop of a hat every year to press for their unending demands, despite enjoying all the benefits, comforts and job security provided by their banks. The inconvenience and losses caused to their clients and the nation is most unfortunate and condemnable. It is difficult to understand whether these claims and demands are justifiable, given the dismal performance of public sector banks, and the fact that all the 21 public sector banks are deep in the red, with losses running into thousands of crores of rupees, and the mounting non-performing assets. People as a result have lost faith in nationalised banks and are slowly switching over to private banks and co-operative society banks, where interest rates and customer service are both higher and safer. The sooner public sector banks are privatised, the better for the economy of the country.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

CM’s Absence Telling On Govt Functioning

CHIEF Minister Manohar Parrikar has been undergoing medical treatment in the US, and his absence is telling on government functioning. Signs of poor administration could be seen in police department, which has been functioning without deputy inspectors general of police. Also the traffic police do not seem to be on their toes: in the state capital you will find many two-wheelers, and sometimes even cars, going in wrong sides. Newspapers have carried pictures of roads being extensively dug up despite there being an order banning road digging until July. A minister has claimed that there is a shortage of manpower in government departments, which has affected work. Thus the overall picture seems to be that there is no control in Goa over the functioning of government. This obviously is because there is no functioning Chief Minister. How the BJP can allow such a situation to happen? The ministerial committee is no alternative to a chief minister. As we all know, the chief minister is the first among equals in a cabinet and a committee of ministers is perceived by other ministers as no different from them. Therefore they either function within their own domains or refuse to refer any matters to the committee. Therefore there is no clear line of decision-making on any pending matters in Goa today. There is an urgent need to correct the situation.

S KAMAT, ALTO ST CRUZ