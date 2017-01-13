Let us cross the bridge when we come to it, says Parrikar

PANAJI: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, parried questions on his possible return to Goa politics after the assembly elections, saying, “Let us cross the bridge when we come to it; (Nitin) Gadkariji has said what we wanted to say.” He was posed the question when he was accompanying MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming polls from Panaji constituency at the sub divisional magistrate office here, on Friday. Further replying to a query, he said the BJP will poll more votes this time and get a majority. When asked about the chief ministerial candidate, he said the MLAs will choose chief ministerial candidate after the election, adding, “Though in my case, I was chosen three months before the election as the chief ministerial candidate.” On resentment brewing within the BJP, he said that “we are sure we will tackle it,” adding the party has already declared 29 names.

Earlier, Parrikar and Kunkalienkar sought blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi at temple along with hundreds of supporters and then both marched towards the sub-divisional magistrate office for filing nomination papers of Kunkalienkar.

Both the Defence Minister and the sitting MLA walked the streets of Panaji with the gun-toting security commandos, bringing the traffic to a grinding halt till they reached the sub-divisional magistrate office near the Collectorate building.