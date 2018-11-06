Let this Diwali light up lives

Hindus worldover are celebrating Diwali today. We bring to our readers a list of observances and their meaning through the five-day long festival

By Ramesh Savaikar | NT

Diwali one of the most important festivals of the Hindu religion, is a five-day long affair beginning this year from the Monday of Dhanatrayodashi (or Dhanteras). The festival is a celebration of light, beauty, joy, happiness, wealth and prosperity. It symbolises victory of light over darkness, good over evil, beauty over ugliness, knowledge over ignorance, virtues over vices and cleanliness over filth.

Goans celebrate Diwali from Monday, November 5 to Friday November 9, this year. Dhanatrayodashi was celebrated with a puja of treasury boxes by businessmen, merchants; and Ayurveda doctors perform the puja of the Dhanvantari idol. Households perform puja of Kumha’ (water tanks) used for baths seeking blessings of Goddess of wealth – Laxmi for prosperity.

Diwali’s main celebration begins at dawn on Tuesday by burning effigies of the demon Narkasura who was killed by Lord Krishna. As he returned back with a tikka of Narakasura’s blood on his forehead, the Gopikas welcomed him with lit lamps and servings of puffed rice and sweets. In memory of this victory of good over evil Diwali is celebrated with joy and happiness.

The morning for every Hindu family begins with the puja of Lord Krishna’a idol after the members have had a bath; they offer puffed rice as Naivaidya and later consume it with other sweets. Exchange of greetings, sweet meats and visiting each other’s houses also feature in the list of celebrations.

On Ashwin Amavasya day, Laxmi pujan is performing in the evening by offering puja to goddess Laksmi as well as traditional naivaidya. Lamps of clay are also lit to drive evils away.

On the first day of Hindu month of Kartik Balpratipada also known as Padwa people commemorate the incident where lord Krishna has sent Bali to Patalas. As the new year (sauvatsar) begins on this day it is also called Balpratipada. Farmers perform a puja of their cattle, and offer them polla (made from rice flour) in recognition of their help in reaping good crop in the field.

On Kartik Dwitiya, generally the third day following Diwali Bhaubeej is celebrated. According to legend, Yamraja visited his sister’s house for the first time after her marriage. The sister Yami was overwhelmed and welcomed her brother and served him lunch who in return gave her precious gifts. Since then, the tradition of Bhaubeej is followed. It symbolises a sister’s love for her brother.

These are the some of the traditions observed during the Diwali festival. Going deeper, Diwali gives us an opportunity to eliminate all negative feelings especially that of envy and hatred to others and to fill our mind with immense love and affection towards others.

We are, in modern times, shying away from our cultural traditional values. We are attracted to readymade decor like akashdeep, diyas and sweets. But while it shines and glitters it doesn’t not compare to the real essence of the festival.

However every Hindu festival gives us a message of equality, humanity and kindness. We have to awaken our self-consciousness by giving attention and lighting our ‘atmadeepa’ (light of soul) whose light would show us the way to success, happiness and satisfaction.

Let the flame of Diwali light our consciousness to reach out to help the poor and downtrodden so that they can experience happiness and joy during the festival along with all of us.