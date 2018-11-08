‘Let Iva test fish at major markets’

PANAJI: The Margao Wholesale Fish Market Association on Wednesday urged the food and drugs administration to depute South Goa designated officer Iva Fernandes to test fish at all major markets of the state.

The association also prayed for 60 days’ time for registration with the FDA.

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to the FDA by president of the association Maulana Ibrahim.

The memorandum said that obtaining a trade licence is not an overnight job, as it requires a lot of formalities to be completed.

The fish traders said that they have begun collecting required documents, and urged the FDA to depute Fernandes for testing fish across all markets.

As FDA director Jyoti Sardesai was not present in the cabin, the MWFMA delegation submitted the memorandum to the office.

The fish traders also offered to provide a space in Margao to Fernandes for testing fish.

in response to the memorandum, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “The person who could not comply with the FDA guidelines has no right to make any suggestion to the government.”

Any representations submitted to the government without first complying with the FDA guidelines will be binned, Rane maintained adding that he will not have any truck with the fish traders if they don’t comply with the norms.

“Ibrahim is trying to tell me what I should do. It is my prerogative as a minister what should be done and who should be appointed where…,” he thundered.

Rane said that he and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai firmly believe that international food safety measures must be taken up in Goa.