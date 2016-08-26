Lesser-known scenic destinations for a relaxed, crowd-free vacation

PTI, New Delhi

Holidaying during the tourist season can turn nightmarish, thanks to the maddening crowds swarming to all the popular destinations. It is therefore advisable to choose lesser-known destinations for a carefree experience.

A study undertaken by ‘Skyscanner’ has crunched the data from 50 million unique monthly users across their website and mobile app to suggest alternative destinations to holiday hotspots popular among Indians.

“We understand the frustration of arriving at your destination only to find a sea of selfie sticks. Avoid the push and shove this year with our top pick of alternative holiday destinations,” the search engine said.

Here, we bring you alternate holiday destinations so that you can cut the crowd and have a memorable trip.

Mongolia and not China

According to their data, Mongolia is a “rustic beautiful” alternative to the massively populated China, which is believed to be home to an incredible combination of cultures, languages and cuisines.

“So far in 2016 there are 32 times less travellers searching for flights to Mongolia than China,” the study reveals.

With one of the lowest population densities in the world, Mongolia is best known for its Nadaam festival, an annual affair that blends the place’s “sporting tradition with its ornamental aspects.”

A trip across the Gobi Desert on reindeers and camels as well as tasting the fermented mare’s milk are among the most recommended activities.

Lake Como over Milan

To avoid the bustling streets of Italy, Skyscanner suggests one takes a 90 minute-drive from Milan to Lake Como.

Often considered to be one of the most luxurious destinations in the Mediterranean country, Lake Como’s shores are lined with exorbitant villas and hotels.

Set against the rugged, forested foothills of the Alps, a boat ride across the lake is the best way to soak in the green lush mountains, the study said.

Not Thailand, please

Thailand is perhaps the most popular foreign destination among Indian travellers, which explains the overwhelming Indian crowd populating the South East Asian country.

Known for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples, the country witnesses the maximum number of visitors in Bangkok for shopping, Pattaya for nightlife and Koh Samui for the sea.

