Lending a helping hand to Kerala

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

A group of artists primarily from Goa and neighbouring states are organising an exhibition of some of their choicest artworks to raise funds in aid of Kerala. Hosted by Carpe Diem Art Gallery, Majorda, the exhibition ‘A Helping Hand’ will be held from September 15 to September 30, 2018.

Having received unusually high amount of rainfall this monsoon, Kerala, a state known for its beauty, has faced terrible flooding, displacing lakhs of its residents. It is going to be a slow, long and tedious process of rehabilitation that will require tremendous amounts of funds. People all over the world are trying to help those affected, in whatever way they can, be it monetary, basic necessities, foods, goods, furniture, hardware and services. Collaborative efforts from all spheres – political, local population, armed forces, NGOs, national and international donors – have been pouring in to help the state to rebuild itself.

To do their bit, a few artists have come together to work for the cause. Daegal Godinho from Carpe Diem Art Gallery, Majorda says: “The participating artists will be donating one of their artworks to the cause. 100 per cent of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund set up by Kerala chief minister. Everyone seems to be quite positive about this official fund; it is perhaps safer than any other organisational fund.”

The artworks will be priced at a far more reasonable rate than what they would normally move for. The hope is that art lovers and clients would more willingly invest in these works, knowing that all of their investment will go to a worthy cause.

Some of the artists participating in the exhibition are: Norman Tagore, Manjunaath Naik, Mohan Naik, Suhas Shilker, Shilpa Nachinolkar, Jyoti Mehta, Veenita Chendvankar, Ramdas Gadekar, Kausalya Gadekar, Nirupa Naik, Vasanth Rao, Vatsala Kamat, Rubina De Souza, Vaishnavi Shankhwalkar, Swapnesh Vaigankar, David Fernandes, Girish Gujar, Nandini Raikar, Damodar Madgaonkar, Meghan Salgaonkar, Tathi Premchand, Raj Bhandare, Pietyz Dsilva, Bharati Kapadia, Shardul Madam, Aparna Pradhan, Shweta Satardekar and Vitesh Naik.

The organisers have called out to other artists and it any artist is willing to participate in the exhibition, ‘A Helping Hand’ in aid of relief efforts for Kerala, they can contact Carpe Diem. The artwork – old or new, large or small – only needs to fulfil a few requirements: One, it is donated with good wishes; two, is one you believe is quite “sellable” and three, is priced at a more-affordable-than-normal price tag. The last date to submit the artwork is on September 5. All accounts will be transparent and shared with the participating artists.

(For further details contact Daegal Godinhol, Carpe Diem Art Gallery, Majorda: 8888862462 to participate and share an artwork or two, latest by September 5)