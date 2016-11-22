Leicester City in second season blues

JJ BULL

LONDON

Two points above relegation, conceding goals all over the place and unable to find the back of the net, Claudio Ranieri’s team sits in a precarious position.

Leicester City seems to have been cussed out this season, except for in the Champions League where the supposed European elite can’t get close to them.

What’s going on?

Ranieri knew this season would be different and has tinkered [DING DING DING] with his team accordingly. The demands of weekly European football and the need to have different options made this necessary but, unsurprisingly; the team has struggled for consistency as a result.

It makes sense to upgrade the team by playing newer, better players in various positions but the thing that made Leicester 1.0 so good was that the entire balance of the side was perfect – each individual player had a specific function and purpose which allowed the others to do their jobs. By messing with the magic formula, Leicester has lost their balance.

Leicester’s 4-4-2 last season was actually more of a 4-3-3 as Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez joined Jamie Vardy upfront.

This worked because N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater kept their shape in the centre of midfield, Danny Simpson covered for Mahrez, and Marc Albrighton stayed wide left, hitting long passes from a deeper position.

Premier League clubs are hyper aware of the threat Leicester pose on the counter-attack now and instead of trying to beat a supposedly bottom-half team, set out to ensure they don’t concede to the defending champions.

“The opponent is very, very careful when he receives the ball, always three opponents were close to him,” Claudio Ranieri said of Mahrez after defeat to Watford, explaining why the Algerian is having such a hard time of it lately.

Of the starting XI which seemed to play every single week last season, Riyad Mahrez was the only one you’d describe as a playmaker and by stopping him from playing, rival teams have cut off Leicester’s primary supply of goals and assists.

The tactic was clear from opening day against Hull, as Mike Phelan’s team surrounded Mahrez whenever he got the ball.