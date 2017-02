North Goa District Legal Services Authority organised a literacy camp at Ponda Education Society College, Farmagudi. The camp began with principal, Vikas Pisurlekar delivering the opening speech. Lida Joao introduced the topics and speakers present at the camp. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shabnam Shaikh addressed students on NGLSA’s activities, Nagesh Kolwalkar spoke on anti-ragging laws and Aruna Sanadi delivered a talk on Beti Bachao Beti Padao.

