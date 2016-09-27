Legacy of Clubs cannot be forgotten; India is land of compromises: Infantino

PANAJI: “The legacy of clubs cannot be forgotten. I have been apprised of the problem facing clubs in India and have underlined the need of respecting the work done by clubs over years. India is a country of compromises and I am sure a compromise will be reached,” stated FIFA president Gianni Infantino at a press conference in the city after the launch of the new AIFF logo and the FIFA U-17 World Cup logo on Tuesday.

“I know the I-League is the premier league of the country and the ISL, which is a tournament, is contributing towards a turnaround in football. I am sure a way will be found where the two will be able to co-exist without hurting the legacy created by clubs over the years,” added Infantino. “Compromise will help,” stressed Infantino. “The protection of the history of the work done by old clubs is important,” said Infantino.

“I myself spoke and discussed the pros and cons of the merger of the I-League and the ISL with the FIFA president in detail. In our presentation we laid threadbare the positives and negatives of the merger. I have said it before and would like to say it again now that clubs that have contributed to Indian football for so many years will not stand to lose. We just cannot forget what these clubs have done. The full road map needs time to be implemented and there is unnecessary worry that some clubs will be ignored,” interjected AIFF president Praful Patel.

“There is no timeline when the merger is going to take place. There is still a lot to discuss with all the parties involved. I do not understand why there is this fear that old clubs are going to be sidelined. This was never the plan but these have been unnecessary apprehensions that need to be quelled,” added Patel.

“After seeing the presentation of India’s mission 1 million, I am convinced that India is no more the sleeping giant of football but is waking to be the giant of passion for football,” stated Infantino. “I have during our meetings and after the presentation asked AIFF president to change it from Mission 1 million to Mission 101 million. This is possible in India taking into consideration the size of the population of the country,” stated Infantino. “India is not a country, by the size of its population you can say it is a continent,” said Infantino.

“Football must not be judged on results. We have to look at development first and then the results. You cannot see immediate results but you can see the base that is created and that is important in football and in India I am seeing the base,” said Infantino.

“After having discovered Indian food, I am happy to discover the strides being made by football in India,” said Infantino. “Good work counts,” he said.

“I am impressed by the work being done for the World Cup. The World Cup is the step to make football the number one sport in India. India may not win the World Cup but India will definitely be world champions of passion for football,” stated Infantino.

“The process of reforms in FIFA is on. It takes time for processes to set in but the important thing is to start the process. Money generation is not the ultimate. We must first develop football and only then will money come,” stated Infantino.

“FIFA is democratic .The World Cup is a social event and therefore must be inclusive. The idea of having more teams in the World Cup is to give all a chance. After all, every country wants to be in the World Cup. That is the dream of every country and by increasing the number of countries we are spreading the social net wide,” explained Infantino.