Learning heritage can be fun

Goenkaranche Daiz in association with Ravindra Bhavan, Margao is all set to organise ‘Making Heritage Fun’, a round table session with founder of Benaulim-based Goa Chitra Museum, Victor Hugo Gomes; archaeologist, Sawani Shetye; and historian, Sanjeev Sardesai on Friday, October 5 from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Victor will highlight the tangible and intangible heritage of Goa through his work and activities. Since 2008, he has been organising a number of activities to promote the rich heritage of Goa through events, workshops and trails. Some of the annual activities he conducts includes the annual harvest day where the entire family participates in harvesting and threshing alongside with the farmer, annual Christmas traditions revival, Purumetachem Fest in May and tours and trails of heritage.

Victor who has had many challenges as a museuologist says: “Financially it has been very difficult to maintain the huge collection. We have managed it well so far. However, my satisfaction of course is the major increase in footfalls, the international recognitions and awards that we have got so far, more and more international universities collaborating with us and the recent MoU signed by IFA to give museum fellowships to study Goa Chitra collection is a huge boost to us.”

According to Victor, we neglect to cherish our heritage because of the faulty educational system which teaches us more about the heritage of the world such as the pyramids and not about our own local heritage like the Kazan lands that we are losing on today.

Sawani Shetye, a young archaeologist who started her group ‘Bhoomij’ organises trails centered around Goan heritage with locals as well conducts tours outside Goa to enlighten general public about the rich heritage of India.

“Many people think history is more of remembering dates. This is important, but archaeology is more about the human interaction with environment, the use of materials, ideas and strategies. That makes it more fun and leaves you awestruck with mysteries and similarities,” she says.

​Sanjeev Sardesai will place a stress on heritage as one of the most important aspects of promoting unpolluted tourism. “Heritage is seen, all over the world as an asset to its land; sadly Goa, Goans and Goan administration is clueless about its potential. Many times, complex problems have a simple solution. So also a ‘serious’ topic called heritage can be passed on to the future generation, in a way they can digest. Fun is simply the keyword in present gloomy times.”

He adds that Goan heritage is unique and what we know is just the “tip” of the “tip” of an “iceberg”. If projected and promoted in the right essence, there could and will not be a better tourism destination than Goa. “We receive 2-3 times our residential population; and if only we could tap just 50 per cent of these voluntary travellers to my land, business, its folk arts, crafts and craftsmen shall thrive.”

