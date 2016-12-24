Learning a language is an unending process: Naik

PANAJI: Prabodhan Education Society’s Vidya Prabodhini College of Commerce, Education Computer and Management in association with the Directorate of Official Languages organised a national workshop on ‘Teaching, learning and evaluation of languages in higher education institutions: issues and innovations’ recently.

Dr M R Patil, principal of the college welcomed the chief guest, P N Bhate, chairman of Prabodhan Education Society, keynote speaker, Dr Prakash Vazarikar, Director of Directorate of Official Languages Datta B Naik, and others.

Dr Anil T Thosare, co-ordinator of the workshop presented the outline of the workshop to the participants.

Datta B Naik, vice chairman in his address said that “we are a multi-language country and our students therefore should be taught to express themselves in different languages and also learn translation.”

He also said that learning a language is an unending process and therefore teachers should update themselves.

Chief guest P N Bhate, in his address said that “we live in a place where many languages are used by individuals to express themselves and therefore it becomes difficult to find exact words to explain our younger generation meaning and translations of those words in our languages. The resource persons Dr Vrunda M Kelkar from St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Krishnaji Kulkarni from Ponda, Dr Prakash Paryekar, head of Department of Konkani, Goa University, Goa and Asha Gahloth from Government College, Khandola shared their experiences.