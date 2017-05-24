Leander treble helps Penha consolidate at top

DULER: Penha De Franca consolidated their top position in the GFA’s First Division League as they overwhelmed Goa Velha SC 7-3 in an encounter played at Duler grounds on Tuesday.

In their first leg encounter too, Penha de Franca had emerged victorious beating Goa Velha 2-0.

The first half was completely dominated by Penha de Franca who went into the breather with a whopping 5-1 lead.

It was Goa Velha who came threatening inside the rival defence in the very 3rd minute when Chandan Gawas sneaked his way into the Penha de Franca goal area, but his shot hit defender Vivek Kanulkar leg before going out.

Penha de Franca drew the first blood in the 12th minute when Josley Dias sent a perfect cross to Anil Gaonkar whose placement had no answer from the Goa Velha keeper, 1-0.

Three minutes later Penha almost doubled their lead, but Goa Velha keeper Sarjeev Kunkolkar came with a brilliant save to push away Leander D’Cunha’s fierce shot from the edge of the box. Goa Velha levelled terms in the 28th minute through a superb solo effort from Nestor Dias, 1-1.

Penha de Franca once again attacked in the 32nd minute when Anil Gaonkar’s shot banged the horizontal bar of Goa Velha before rebounding towards Naved Almeida, who managed to score on second attempt, 2-1.

Pepped up by the goal, Leander D’Cunha netted a hat-trick as he found the mark in the 35th, 43rd and 45th minute.

On crossing over, in the 57th minute, Goa Velha were awarded a penalty kick when Sidharth Shirodkar was caught guilty for a dangerously tackle on Nestor Dias inside the penalty box. Joseph Rodrigues stepped forward and scored his team’s second goal, 2-5.

Goa Velha continued to exert pressure and managed to further reduce the margin in the 79th minute when substitute Lynson Vaz controlled a pass from Jayganesh Goltekar and placed the ball home, 3-5.

Penha de Franca once again got their acts together and made it 6-3 when Sawwil D’Costa unleashed a powerful 35-yard free kick which crashed into the Goa Velha nylons.

A minute before the full time whistle, Goa Velha almost got another goal to their credit however Lynson Vaz’s strike kissed the crossbar and travelled out of play.

Leander who had done most of the damage netted in his 4th goal of the match through a long range effort, 7-3.

At Morgim ground: Holy Cross SC, Arambol came from a goal down to hold Vagator PYSC 1-1.

It was Vagator’s Rama Parsenkar who guided his header into the goal off a corner from his team mate, 1-0. But when it looked Vagator were in sight of a victory, Arambol’s Devendra Pednekar got the equaliser in the 90th minute when he dodged two rival players and unleashed a shot from 25 yards that crashed into the back of Vagator nylons, 1-1.