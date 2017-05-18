Leaking sewerage pipeline at Arlem to be replaced 

MARGAO: Town and Country Planning Minister Vijay Sardesai on Thursday said the Sewerage and Infrastructure Development Corporation has granted approval to replace in two phases the two decade-old sewerage pipeline running from Arlem to the sewerage treatment plant at Shirvodem at the cost of Rs 135 crore.

The work is expected to begin after the monsoon.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a dilapidated subway at Comba, Sardesai said the corporation has approved the replacement of the sewerage pipeline in two phases with works running into Rs 90 crore and Rs 45 crore.

The two decade-old sewerage pipeline has developed leakages destroying several paddy fields and low-lying areas. Hence there has been an urgent need to replace the pipeline at the earliest, Sardesai emphasised.

The tendering process for the works would be completed during the monsoon and work would commence soon after the monsoon.

He set a deadline of eight days to the officials to repair the Comba subway by plugging the leakages, repairing the road, painting the subway and restoring its power supply.

Upbraiding the officials for neglecting the subway, Sardessai told them that the subway must be repaired before schools reopen.

During the inspection the release of sewage into drains also came to light, which made Sardesai ask the Margao municipal council to act tough against those buildings which discharge waste into the drains.

Margao municipal council chairperson Babita Prabhudessai said the municipality would crack down on the buildings discharging their waste directly into the drains.

There have been several complaints against sewage being directly released into the drains, Prabhudessai said adding that she would ask the chief officer to issue notices to such buildings.