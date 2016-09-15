Leadership made a ‘mistake’, says Ramgopal; backs Akhilesh

PTI

LUCKNOW

Amid the raging feud in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Thursday said the leadership had committed a “mistake” by removing Akhilesh Yadav as party’s UP president and that “differences” had arisen due to some “misunderstanding”

Ramgopal, SP national general secretary and Mulayam’s cousin, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here in a bid to defuse the situation after the chief minister stripped his uncle and cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav of key ministerial portfolios, hours after Mulayam replaced him with Shivpal as the party’s state unit chief

“Differences do take place on some minor point and they can be resolved…. The leadership, though not deliberately, had made a mistake when CM was removed from the post of (state) president (of SP),” Ramgopal, who is known to be close to Mulayam’s son Akhilesh, told reporters before the meeting

“He (CM) should have been asked to resign and he would have tendered it. He could have been told that elections are coming and you continue as chief minister and the work of state president will be taken care of by him (Shivpal). Some misunderstanding has taken place and there is nothing more to it,” he said

He asserted that there is “no crisis” in Samajwadi Party. “Many times some decisions are made due to which people feel that there is some problem in the party. There is nothing like that. This happens in all parties in different situations,” Ramgopal

When asked about the CM’s statement that he has taken some decisions on his own, Ramgopal said, “Whatever decisions the CM has taken were on the directions of party president (Mulayam). Some decisions, he (CM) said, he has taken himself. It is not unnatural that a CM of a state like Uttar Pradesh takes some decisions on his own. It is natural… he should take decisions”

When asked about reports suggesting that Akhilesh will be made working President of SP for damage control, Ramgopal said, “It’s simply gossip.”

“When netaji (Mulayam) is president, there is no such question.”