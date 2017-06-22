Law dept vets proposal to transfer tenancy cases to mamlatdar’s office

pANAJI: The law department has vetted the proposal for transferring tenancy cases back to the office of mamlatdar from the court of civil judge senior division thus clearing the way for the state government to table the amendment Bill pertaining to the Agriculture tenancy Act, 1964, in the next assembly session.

The Agriculture tenancy Act was amended in September 2014. By amending the Act in 2014, the then BJP government had transferred the hearing of tenancy cases from the office of mamlatdar to the court of civil judge, senior division, besides setting a limit to file an application declaring tenancy right.

However, the amendment to the law drew sharp reactions from various quarters forcing the government to drop two of the three clauses relating to the sunset clause.

It may be recalled that there was a demand from a section of the society including MGP, Goa Forward and others who are now in the government that Section 19 of the 2014 amendment to the Agriculture tenancy Act be revoked, as community has been affected by it.

A senior revenue official said that the law department has vetted the proposal to amend the Act which will be tabled by the government in the next assembly session, adding that the file has already been received by the department.

The common minimum programme (CMP) of the coalition government led by Manohar Parrikar has also promised to withdraw the amendment made to the Act in 2014 and to transfer tenancy cases from civil court to mamlatdar court, for which a special arrangement would be made to dispose the cases.

The government has already announced revisiting the Agriculture tenancy Act and making necessary amendments to ensure speedy disposal of tenancy cases through special mamlatdar courts.