Latambarcem industrial estate to take off by June 2018: CM

PANAJI: Assuring that the proposed Latambarcem industrial estate in Bicholim constituency would be operational by May or June 2018, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the previous governments, even after setting up industrial estates in various parts of Goa, did not bother to go for their land conversion.

“My government will take up these post facto land conversions,” he added,

“A land admeasuring 3,26,953 sq mts has been acquired and possession been taken for the Latambarcem industrial estate, and further, the process for conversion of this land is under progress,” he added, pointing out that the work of construction of laterite masonry compound wall along the boundaries of the industrial estate is also in progress.

Replying to a related question from Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar during the question hour, Parrikar, who also holds the industries portfolio, said that a dedicated power station would be provided to the proposed industrial estate.

“As per the Goa Industrial Development Corporation Allotment Regulations, 2014, altogether 60 per cent of the land in the industrial estates is allotted through expression of interest published in the newspapers, while rest 40 per cent of the land is reserved for the government, to be allotted to the projects cleared by the government,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out that the rules are being modified to utilise 5 per cent of the open spaces in the industrial estates for providing supportive services.