Last four tenders to be floated, Games on track: Ringane

TALEIGAO: “With the last four tenders to be floated soon, I am confident infrastructure for the 36th National Games will be ready on schedule. Works on most projects are already on and with all budgetary provisions in place it is safe to say we are on track,” new Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) chief engineer Anil Ringane told The Navhind Times.

Tenders need to be floated to build the squash court in Chicalim, lawn tennis courts in Fatorda, baseball facilities and the swimming pool in Campal.

“We will be issuing tenders for the four sports soon. Members of the swimming federation are scheduled to come next month for a meeting with us. After we finalise the plans with them, tenders will be floated to redo the swimming pool in Campal,” stated Ringane.

Swimming was originally scheduled to be held at the facility in Fatorda. However, the government opted to shift it to Campal to save costs.

“The pool in Fatorda would have to be demolished and a new structure would have to be built. It would have cost a lot of money. We just need to do minor repairs and add a few things like new changing rooms, showers, media and medical facilities for the pool at Campal,” disclosed Ringane.

There is a capital Expenditure approval of Rs 230 crore for the National Games. The government has made another approval of Rs 110.5 crore in the sports budget for this financial year.

“There will be no financial constraints. The funds are available and are being used to get the work done. We have got an executive engineer and more engineers are to join the department,” stated Ringane.

Veron Nunes, vice president of Table Tennis Federation of India, approached the SAG with a proposal to stop the present layout of the new indoor facility at Campal as that would hamper the ability to set up a table tennis academy after the Games.

“We informed Vero that we cannot change the layout as we do not have the necessary CRZ permission. We cannot change the plinth layout. Vero has been informed by director Prabhudesai that designs for an academy can be adapted after the National Games,” disclosed Ringane.

The government of Goa has decided to segregate roles of the National Games conduct into 11 different Functional Areas (FA) and has appointed senior officers as heads of the different FAs. The FA heads, according to the order, will be responsible for ascertaining the requirements of Functional Area, project detailed expenditure outlay, engage the necessary service providers and procure necessary goods by following necessary codal formalities and follow the necessary instructions issued by the National Games Organising Committee (NGOC).

A meeting with all heads of the FAs was already held by the chief secretary and another meeting is expected to be held where the budgetary provision for each FA will be decided.