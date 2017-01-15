Language issue important along with performance of candidate, feel Mapsekars

MAPUSA: People of Mapusa and surrounding areas have a mixed opinion about the language issue. Some feel that language issue can be a key issue in the upcoming assembly election while many others feel that the profile of a candidate is more important for them than any other factors while casting vote.

During the last assembly election in 2012, the medium of instruction issue had played a major role as the people had supported opposition who fought tooth and nail over the issue, and during their election campaign had assured that they would stop grants to English medium schools but they failed, as a result, there is anger among some section of the people against the government.

The general mood in Mapusa and surrounding areas is that the people do consider language issue as one of the major issues in the state but would cast their vote on the basis of profile of candidates and performance of the sitting MLA.

Einstein Barreto from Assagao said that “we need to maintain our cultural identity, and for that I would like my child to know English, Marathi, and Konkani but more preferably Marathi, as our culture and traditions are based on it. But, when it comes to the election what matters to me is a party which is 24×7 accessible and productive in terms of development, that takes the state forward.”

Another local, Prasad Salgaonkar, feels that “the language issue is significant but the candidate is also important. For every Goan, language issue is dear to his heart because it is a matter of identity and pride. But when we cast over vote we also have to consider the profile and past performance of the candidates as they are the ones who are going to represent us in the government. The elected member should be educated and welfare-oriented.”

“Apart from language, performance of the sitting MLA also matters to me. I will prefer one who is development-oriented and also capable of raising our issues in the assembly,” said Luis Pinto.

Revora resident, Shyam Phadte, also prefers a candidate who not only has respect for the regional languages but also wants to undertake development. Phadte said that “Marathi and Konkani are both languages of the people of Goa; therefore, there should be no division on that basis. Why only during election the issue of language is raised? For me as an individual, I would vote for a candidate who has plans for the development of both the regional languages and also development.”

G D’Souza, a teacher by profession, said that “language may be one aspect which I would consider as a teacher since I know what problems children face when they come to high school from vernacular language schools to English medium.”

But we do have a section of society who is angry over the issue of language as they feel that if regional language is not given its due importance then the cultural heritage of the state would be at stake.

Biku Assgaokar, a resident of Mapusa, said that “as my father was a Marathi vocal artist and a music teacher, I have taken forward his skills; hence, for me language is a major issue which I would consider before casting my vote.”

Navso Pingulkar, from Verla-Canca, said that “during the last election BJP leaders had promised that if they come to power with majority they would opt for Marathi as the state language but they have taken U-turn and neglected the issue.”

He further added that “moreover they have released grants to the English medium primary schools which is against the wishes of the majority people; hence, this issue will certainly have an impact on the election.”

“This is the right time to show politicians that they should not bluff and take any U-turns. Parrikar had promised that they would opt for religion languages, due to which they came to power with majority, however. they have failed, and the people will express their anger over the issue during the election,” said Uday Dhamaskar, from Mapusa.