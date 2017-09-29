Land for national ayurveda institute acquired at Dhargal

NT NETWORK

Around 50 acres of land has been acquired for the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) which will come up at Dhargal in Pernem, revealed Union Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik.

Speaking in the Kala Academy on Friday on the sidelines of a curtain raiser of AYUSH festival of stamps scheduled to be held on October 17 and 18 in ESG complex in city, Naik said that 80 per cent of the jobs in the institute will be reserved for locals while 20 per cent for professionals linked to the institute.

“This institute will be at par with AIIMS Ayurveda and will have a research centre, hospital and post-graduation study centre and Rs 500 crore will be spent in the first phase while another Rs 500 crore will be spent in the second phase,” he said.

NIA is expected to generate employment for around 300 Goan youth besides promoting health and yoga tourism and would also be acting as a promoting, preventing and creative centre for ayurveda.

He said that in the institute, there will be Ayurveda and Yoga sections and 30 post-graduation seats for Goans, adding under this institute, two hospitals will be established – one each in the two districts having 100 beds each.

Naik said, “It will be 60 per cent funded by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government. One hospital will be in Sanquelim while other will be around Margao where OPD, research centre and post graduation in Yoga and Ayurveda. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi on Yoga Day on October 17 which will include OPD and research centre.”

The AYUSH festival of stamps is a joint venture of AYUSH ministry and department of posts, stated Naik adding the main objective is to spread the awareness of Ayurveda and Philately amongst the young generation.

On the occasion, Naik launched a facebook page ‘Philately for Ayush’ and revealed that it contains various activities/programmes on-line and off-line organised for the festival like poster making contest, blog writing, quiz, elocution, paint and post, design a stamp competition etc.

On the occasion, the joint secretary, Ministry of AYUSH PN Ranjit Kumar, post master general, Goa region Dr N Vinod Kumar, director National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune Dr K Satya Lakshmi and superintendent of post offices Goa division Archana Gopinath, school principals, representatives of Philatelist Society of Goa were present.