Land for IIT to be finalised in 3 months

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Thursday said that in the next three months, land will be finalised for setting up the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the state and the construction of campus would begin from the next financial year.

While replying to discussion on demands for grants for technical education and professional colleges, Parrikar said that the government has inspected two-three pieces of land in Curchorem-Sanguem area for setting up the IIT, in which the local MLAs have taken interest after people from Loliem-Canacona village opposed the proposed project. He said that Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral and Sanvordem MLA Deepak Pauskar have shown two-three lands for setting up the IIT.

“The government has asked the Collector to demarcate new land for the project in Curchorem-Sanguem area,” he said, adding that the IIT will help to transform environment in the education sector across the state.

Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes, while intervening, clarified that the locals from Loliem village never opposed the proposed IIT project, but had objection to the way the land acquisition was done and the manner in which the government wanted to come up with the project.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that in the next five years, the government will spend Rs 425 crore on technical education in the state. He also announced that laptops under the cyberage scheme will be distributed to higher secondary students after September, as it has been delayed due to implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and election code of conduct.