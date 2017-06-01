Land encroachment, waste disposal critical issues in Thivim

Arpita Srivastava | NT

MAPUSA : Thivim panchayat area is facing issues like garbage disposal, encroachments on comunidade land, lack of infrastructure in terms of market complex and panchayat office, besides undeveloped ground.

Over the years, population of Thivim panchayat area has increased and, hence, two additional wards were created taking the number of panchayat members to 11.

Around 50 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming panchayat election to 11 wards of the village. Ward numbers 1,5,8 are reserved for OBC women, ward nos 10 and 11 are for OBC and ward 3 is reserved for a woman and rest are reserved for general category.

In Thivim panchayat, MLA Nilkanth-backed panel has been ruling and is confident that they would get re-elected. The key players of the panel are sarpanch Sandip Kambli, Tulsidas Shinde, Vital Vaigankar, Arjun Aroskar. While the opposition panel comprises Ritesh Kanolkar, Micheal Fernandes, husband of panch member Erzila Fernandes, Milan Naik, Sandip Kavthankar who are in the fray. There are few independent candidates who are also trying their luck, including social worker Arun Shinde.

Over the years, the villagers have been raising concern over increasing number of encroachments on comunidade land.

They have also raised concern over the crime rate in the village, attributing it to the increasing number of migrants.

A resident Anthony Fonseca said that “our major concern is the slum area which has come up on comunidade land and it has been patronised by politicians as slum works as a vote bank. Despite High Court order, the encroachments have doubled.”

He added that “at several gram sabhas the villagers had demanded with the panchayat to look into the migrant issue as it has given rise to law and order and security concerns in the village, but nothing has happened.”

Another villager stated that “illegal houses have also increased in the village and there is no check on encroachments. It looks like the slum dwellers will decide the fate of the candidate in one of the wards.”

Garbage is yet another issue the panchayat is grappling with. Dumping of garbage along the roadsides is rampant in the village. High-rise buildings in the area add to the problem of garbage menace.

The residents also face problems of irregular water supply as well as erratic power.

The football ground area in the village has turned into a spot for anti-social activities at night. The villagers had raised the need for upgradation of the ground on various occasions. The locals have come forward to take up various minor works by pooling in money from their own pockets.

One of the villagers, who has been working hard to restore the glory of Thivim ground, Robert Colaco said that “Thivim ground once was the pride of the village which was not only used by local football players but also even by the state team, however, it is losing its charm as the ground upgradation is pending.”

“Presently, the ground and its surrounding area is being used by certain elements for anti-social activities, especially at night. The changing room is also lying in a neglected state,” added Colaco.

He further said that “we have proposed upgradation of the ground with joggers track, children’s park, other works. We hope the ground will get back its lost glory with proper illumination and anti-social activities will also stop.”

Another issue lying neglected for almost two decades is regarding Thivim gymkhana project, which was proposed way back in 1980s and the constructed structure has been left abandoned, which is being used for anti-social activities.

The residents have been demanding a full-fledged complex in the village that would house all government offices, panchayat office, library, also have market for villagers.

The fort in the village is also lying neglected. The fort is on the borders of three panchayat areas including Colvale and Revora. Despite raising the issue of its neglect, it has failed to get any attention.

Arun Shinde, a local, said that “Thivim fort is one of the monuments which could put the village on tourism map if it is restored and eco- tourism could also be promoted as there is a creek in the village. However, the panchayat lacks vision for development of such spots.”

When contacted, sarpanch Shivdas Kambli over various issues, he alleged that “since the panchayat was under opposition panel, former MLA did not cooperate as a result various proposed works could not be taken up.”

On garbage issue and market complex demand of the people, he said that “to resolve the garbage problem, the panchayat had started collection of dry garbage, but still people continue to dump waste along the roadsides.”

He said that “there has been a demand of the villagers to have a multipurpose complex housing all government offices and market as well. In this regard, we had sent a proposal to the government and it has also been approved.”

As regards Thivim ground, he said that “We have already sent a proposal to sports department. I feel one ground is not sufficient, we need at least three in the village.”