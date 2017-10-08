Land earmarked for kabrastan at Sonsoddo lying idle for years

Diana Fernandes | NT

MARGAO: It has been over six years after the Sonsoddo land was handed over to the Margao municipality for kabrastan, but there has been no work there till date. Instead the land has become a topic of discussion over ‘opposition’ for its usage as a graveyard for the Muslim community.

Ever since the land was finalised, people of Borda, Raia and neighbouring areas have become jittery. Members of a community are opposing the site on the grounds that the area is hilly and will need hill-cutting.

The need of a burial ground for the Muslim community was felt as early as 1980s when it was found that the Pajifond cemetery ground lacked enough space. The state legislative assembly had in 1999 passed a resolution to reserve land for a burial ground for the Muslim community. Till this day, the community performs the last rites of their dead at the Pajifond cemetery. But there also, the land is not suitable for proper decomposition of a dead body, according to the community members.

General secretary of Madrasa Raza-e-Mustafa Trust Abdul Matin Carol, who had filed a petition with the National Commission for Minorities, said that both Sonsoddo and Pajifond areas have rocky terrain.

“At the current site, there are many cases where digging of graves has been abandoned half-way because there are huge rocks that can’t be broken down easily. Pajifond has a steep gradient of around 55 to 60 degrees. The situation will be worse at Sonsoddo where there is a gradient of 65 to 70 degrees,” he said adding that access to the graves would also be of concern.

But after months expressing concern and objection, Carol said the community has accepted the land on the grounds that they have no choice. “What can we do now? At this point we don’t have much of a say in the matter. We had raised objection in the beginning but now we have to take what we get,” he said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the municipality and the Muslim community in 2011. But in June 2015, the collector sought a status report on work on the kabrastan from the concerned departments. Reports issued by the SGPDA and the municipality have pointed to the steep gradient as a cause for stalling the work.

Last month, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had a joint meeting with the stakeholders and had assured to resolve the matter and begin work. Carol, however, is skeptical. “If the government had no problem with the terrain, why didn’t they start the work then,” he said.

Parishioners from Borda and Raia areas had recently opposed the kabrastan on the grounds that the lands has 65 to 70 degree gradient. “We are opposing the proposed kabrastan purely on environmental grounds. The place where it is proposed is a rocky hill. SGPDA and other government authorities have earlier rejected the proposal to build the kabrastan stating that the land is not suitable,” said advocate Rousseau Rodrigues, a local resident.

But fingers were also pointed at the church for supporting the kabrastan. The church through Fr Olavo Caiado, the director of the diocesan centre for social communications media for the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, has called for maintaining communal harmony.

“It is the last rite conducted on a person who has passed from this life into eternity. This obliges the Catholic faithful to be respectful of similar duties performed by people of other faiths and therefore not to interfere with their legitimate rights,” the statement read.