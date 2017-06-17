Lack of proper shed forces vendors in Curchorem fish market to make makeshift canopies

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Curchorem fish market is beset with several problems but the authorities seem to be least bothered to come to the rescue of vendors selling fish, chicken, mutton and beef.

The dilapidated shed, beside the main shed of the fish market, was removed by the civic authorities in 2014 after a much hue and cry by the fish vendors. But no steps have been taken thereafter to reconstruct the shed. Presently, the dry fish vendors use tarpaulin as a canopy under which they conduct their business.

When contacted, president of Curchorem Fish Market Association Navnath Naik, he said that Curchorem fish market may be the only market where the association pays the water and electricity bills. The association was forced to take the decision as the civic body did not respond to their demand to regularise water and power supply, he claimed.

The existing shed of the market is also in a bad state and there are fears that it can collapse any time if no immediate attention is given to it. Naik further said that there was only one toilet in the fish market, but for the last four years the toilet is in a pathetic state. “In such a situation, one can imagine the plight of women vendors,” he said.

It was alleged that the civic body is unconcerned about the problems faced by fish and other vendors and that every year sopo is hiked by almost ten per cent.

It was pointed out that the sopo bidders had to approach the court of law for auction of sopo as the civic authorities were avoiding auctioning of the sopo.

When contacted chairperson Sushant Naik, he said that there are hurdles in the repairs of the fish market as there are several owners of the land where the fish market exists and, hence, it becomes difficult to obtain NOCs from the owners.

In view of the above, the council has resolved to construct a new fish market behind the KTC bus stand, he stated.