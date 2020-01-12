Lack of funds slows down work on new CoP building

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The construction work of the new terminal building for the Captain of Ports (CoP) is progressing at a snail’s pace in Panaji, as the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has failed to clear the pending bills of the contractor, who is executing the work.

Speaking to this daily, a senior officer of the GSIDC admitted that the construction work, which was going on in full swing, has been slowed down by the contractor, as his bills approximately amounting to over Rs 2 crore have not been cleared by the Corporation.

The project comprises of ground floor and three upper floor levels and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 25.18 crore.

It is learnt that the Captain of Ports had moved a file pertaining to the project to the finance department seeking Rs 10 crore as the initial payment to be deposited with the GSIDC for the ongoing works of the terminal building. However, even after two months, the file has not been cleared by the finance department.

“It is true that due to the non-availability of required funds, the work is slowing





down, and it is the case not only with the project of one particular department but several other projects of different departments across the state,” the GSIDC official said.

He said that the contractors should not be blamed, as they are finding it difficult to pay their suppliers from whom they procure material for the projects.