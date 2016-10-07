Laadli Laxmi: CM clears the air on end user of money

PANAJI: Amidst the growing ‘notoriety’ for the Laadli Laxmi scheme, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday said the discretion vis-à-vis the use of the money provided under the scheme lies with the beneficiary girl and she should use the money as she desires.

Parsekar stated that misuse of the scheme by someone should not dissuade anyone from taking the benefits or the government from discontinuing the flagship scheme.

The Chief Minster said, “The money under the Laadli Laxmi scheme is for the girl but where should she utilise the money is her prerogative. She can use the money for her education or business; she can use the money to even repay the loan of her parents which was taken for the marriage, or for that matter she can use the money in setting up her married life; it is at the discretion of the beneficiary.”

Stating that the scheme had been launched to uplift the status of the girl child and bring respect to the birth of a girl, Parsekar said, “In a state like Goa, which is highly educated society, girls should be allowed to take their own decisions.”

Responding to a question, Parsekar clarified that the government has not provided the money for marriage.

He said, “The monetary benefit is accrued once the girl attains 18 years of age. Since the time the scheme had been announced in 2012, many women who could have lost out on the scheme and who were married were also given the benefit. In the near future this problem will be resolved, and as intended the scheme will benefit the girls either for further education or self-employment.”