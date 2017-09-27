KYC norms keeping gold customers away

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

With the government applying the anti-money laundering rules to the gold industry, the local goldsmiths are foreseeing a dull festival season in the state.

Several jewellers on Wednesday said that the government’s anti-money laundering rules are likely to affect the buying sentiments during the Dussehra festival and also during the approaching Diwali festival when most people usually purchase small quantities of gold.

Jewellers said that they have been taken by surprise at the government’s decision to apply the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002, to the gold industry, and are opposing it strongly.

Goa Gold Dealers Association president Pramut Raiker said that the gold market is down by at least 50 per cent due to the triple impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), high gold prices and now the KYC (know your customer) norms. “The government’s move to include goldsmiths in the PMLA has harmed the business a lot,” he said.

Another jeweller, Vikram Verlekar, managing director of Ulhas Jewellers, Margao, said that the directive is unnecessarily targeting the trade and will “100 per cent affect the customer sentiments.” “The notification has already started reflecting in our sales,” he said.

Most gold stores in Goa have implemented the government ruling on the gems and jewellery industry that says purchases above Rs 50,000 must be accompanied by KYC documents.

According to the goldsmiths, the ruling is full of hassles because customers do not carry KYC papers on them. “With the high value of gold, even modest purchases are above Rs 50,000. The rule has affected even our small buyers,” said Verlekar.

Gold prices have shot up in the last three days to Rs 3,150 per gram from Rs 2,950 after taking into account GST of three per cent and even a small purchase of a single bangle is likely to cost above Rs 50,000.

Other jewellers pointed out that they face the ire of customers while asking for KYC papers. “The process of asking for documents, making Xerox copies and filing them is a big headache and we are losing customers.” Buying of gold is usually by women, who carry out spur purchases during shopping and do not carry documents on person, they said.

The local gold industry has termed the ruling as “impractical and not feasible.” The PMLA should be applied to other sectors as well, they said.

On August 28, the government notified the money laundering rules with immediate effect. Any gold store with high-value goods and with turnover of Rs two crore or more is now covered under PMLA. The government’s move to apply PMLA to the sector is fallout of income-tax raids on jewellers soon after demonetisation in November 2016 when it was found that they sold gold and jewellery at higher rate and accepted old currency notes as payment.