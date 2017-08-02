KTC’s bumpy ride continues

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) is set to hit another roadblock of losses in the current financial year after failing to come out of the red in 2016-17.

The beleaguered transport undertaking looks set for a bumpy ride despite all efforts to run it smoothly.

In the first three months of 2017-18, the KTC suffered a loss of Rs two crore, revealed the government on Wednesday. The total income earned from operations was Rs 43.9 crore as against expenses of Rs 46 crore in the first quarter of the year.

The loss in 2016-17 was Rs 7.6 crore occurring from expenditure of Rs 167.4 crore vis-à-vis income of Rs 159.8 crore. With two years of running losses, the Corporation ended its brief fling with profit (Rs five lakh) achieved in 2015-16.

The KTC’s earned chunk of the income in 2017-18 is from bus transport services and the remaining is from various other heads such as profit on sale of buses and vehicles, parking fee, rent from advertising space etc. Its expenditure on staff salaries is the heaviest and stuck at 56 per cent of its total expenses over the years.

The undertaking continues to rely heavily on public exchequer funds for survival, divulged the government. Since 2014, it has taken a cumulative grant of Rs 286 crore through various subsidies, debt reduction grants, pay arrears etc. However, loans from the Goa State Co-operative Bank (Rs 25 crore) and the EDC have been paid, albeit with the government shelling out the money.

The KTC’s annual report 2015-16 was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday. The report reveals that apart from operating losses, the Corporation has also accumulated losses valued at Rs 198.2 crore, as on March 31, 2016.

Auditors have pointed out that the accumulated losses have turned the net worth negative. “The financial position may worsen further due to the incredible cost of operation as against stable fare tariff,” remarked auditors.

Earlier, with KTC making profit in 2015-16, there was talk of the Corporation coming out of debt and making a turnaround. But going by the current year’s finances, the road to turnaround looks rough.

Meanwhile, there are plans for effective resource utilisation to overcome the increase in cost of operations. More luxury and Volvo buses will be introduced on interstate routes. There are also plans to introduce minibuses on interstate routes to offer qualitative services to the public with replacement of aged buses.

Other plans include improvement in online booking of tickets and electronic ticketing machines (ETMs). The Corporation also aims to conduct tour programmes with 15-seater AC minibuses. The Corporation is planning to integrate bus and river transport in future.