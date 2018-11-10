KTCL seals shops indulging in illegalities at Mapusa bus stand

MAPUSA: After warning kiosk owners at Mapusa bus stand against doing illegal business, the Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd (KTCL) officials conducted a surprise inspection at the Mapusa bus stand on Friday and sealed three kiosks for selling banned tobacco products.

The inspection was carried out by KTCL general manager Sanjay Ghate, along with assistant traffic superintendents Prasad Subedar, Vishnu Shetgaonkar in the presence of board directors Mahanand Assondkar, Shivdas Shirodkar and others.

The team seized food items from temporary vendors which were being sold in unhygienic conditions. The officials inspected 16 kiosks at the bus stand.

While interacting with the media, KTCL general manager Sanjay Ghate said, “We have sealed three kiosks and confiscated banned tobacco products. We have also warned other kiosk owners not to indulge in illegal business”.

Ghate said, “These kiosks were given to unemployed youth, but they are not utilizing it to do business legally, but rather selling gutka which is a banned product. At a Goa dairy booth we found a vendor preparing omelet in unhygienic conditions”.

“With regard to the haphazard parking of two- wheelers in the bus stand, we will install ‘no parking signboards’ subsequently there will be improvement in parking at the Mapusa bus stand” he said.