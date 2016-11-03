KTCL, IOCL tie up on depot automation

VASCO : In a first-of-its-kind agreement, Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd (KTCL) has entered into a 30-year Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for automation of its depots and supply of high-speed diesel in the state.

IOCL will also be providing tags and readers on all KTC buses and dispensing units, which will ensure fuelling of authorised vehicles only. The total estimated cost of Rs 1 crore will be borne by the IOCL.

The agreement was signed by KTCL and IOCL officials in Vasco in the presence of KTCL chairman Carlos Almeida, KTCL managing director Derrick Pereira Neto, deputy general manager (technical) Sanjay Ghate, deputy general manager (consumer sales) Maharashtra Goa region IOCL Dipak Kumar Basu, senior division consumer sales manager Pune Zubeen Garg, manager (consumer sales) Pune Rajesh Kumar Bhagat on Thursday.

Almeida said, “After automation, KTC will be in a position to monitor consumption of fuel on all routes. Other advantages include maintaining comprehensive depot fuel management inventories, records of tank levels, deliveries, refueling done in authorised vehicles, controlling use of fuel with limits and restrictions vis-a-vis volume, location, number of trips, and saving on administrative cost, real time information on fleets fuel utilisation, alerts on irregular behavior and abnormal consumption, making operations user friendly, maintenance, exceptions and alerts, nil leakage leading to safe and environment-friendly handling.”

Almeida informed that the automation will help the KTCL authorities to control the pilferage and spillage of fuel on inter-state buses and streamline operations. He also told that another long-pending demand of construction of bus terminal at Margao by the KTCL, estimated to cost of over Rs 350 crore is in pipeline. Almeida said that he is hopeful of the project work starting on PPP model before the model code of conduct for the forthcoming assembly election comes into force.

Almeida disclosed that the construction works of the KTCL bus stands at Marcel and Pernem are in final states while work on ultra-modern KTCL bus stand-cum-hub at Vasco has started. He appealed the IOCL to adopt Mormugao Municipality wards under its corporate social responsibility. Meanwhile, IOCL has sponsored around 780 destination boards which will be put up on state and inter-state KTCL-run buses.