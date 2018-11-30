KTC to run 100 electric buses in tie-up with NTPC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

To kick-start e-mobility in the state starting with public transportation, the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s largest energy conglomerate National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to provide, maintain and operate nearly 100 electric buses on intrastate Kadamba-operated routes.

With this tie-up, KTCL will be the first state-owned corporation in the country to run buses on electric mode.

The MoU also plans to set up public charging infrastructure across the state for all segments of electric vehicles (EVs) ranging from electric buses to electric 2/3 and four-wheelers including at petrol pumps belonging to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The entire investment for the charging infrastructure will be made by NTPC.

“The file has now gone for government approval and soon after its approval, an MoU will be signed to start preparing detailed e-mobility plans. This collaboration with NTPC will lead to development of charging infrastructure for the various vehicle segments as well as development of associated e-mobility ecosystem in the state,” a senior government

official said. According to the government official, the charging infrastructure for all ranges of vehicles will be developed in three months of signing the MoU whereas the deployment of buses and charging infrastructure will be made possible by June 2019.

Under the MoU, NTPC will invest the entire capital needed to purchase the electric buses, which will be done in phases of 25-30 buses in each phase to cover 100 buses within 12 months to be operated on Kadamba routes, while the KTCL will pay NTPC Rs 47-49 per kilometre for every 200 kilometres operated in a day. The fare collection will be undertaken by the Kadamba-deployed conductors for which NTPC will provide an electronic platform for monitoring of services and ticketing.

This proposed solution to the cash-strapped Kadamba will result in saving of Rs 3-4 per kilometre and with a run of 200 km/day, it will also result in annual savings of around Rs 3 lakh per bus considering the running cost of diesel buses which is around Rs 53 per kilometre.

The e-buses can run upto 120 kilometres on a single charge of 24 hours. However, on longer routes like from Canacona to Pernem, the NTPC may install quick charging stations along the routes or KTCL may allow operation of diesel buses for such long routes, which in any case represent only 10 per cent of the total routes operated.

This proposal comes in the backdrop of the ambitious central government plans for a mass scale shift to electric vehicles under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) to see six million electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads by 2030.

The transport department will also provide sufficient space at all bus stations and other properties that belong to the department for setting up battery charging stations and direct vehicle charging portals based on AC/DC charging technology.

“There can also be battery swapping stations at petrol pumps. However, the routes and locations of the charging infrastructure are yet to be finalised. The idea is to make available mass availability of charging stations. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is set to be explored as an emerging requirement,” the official said.

The NTPC, which is seeking to leverage the EV opportunity and re-position itself as a transportation solutions provider, has also agreed to assist the state government in setting up charging infrastructure for e-rickshaws and smaller vehicles to promote employment among local youth.