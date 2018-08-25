KTC bus goes up in flames at Bambolim

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Passengers escaped unhurt after a Vasco-bound KTC bus caught fire along the national highway near the Goa Medical College, Bambolim on

Friday.

Agacaim police said that the incident occurred at around 6.40 pm near the GMC, Bambolim.

There were over 40 passengers on board, and all escaped unhurt, informed the police adding that the bus gutted in the fire.

The bus was proceeding from Panaji to Vasco and after noticing the smoke, the driver stopped the bus and evacuated the passengers, informed the police. Subsequently, a fire tender also reached the site and doused the fire. The cause of fire is not known, informed the police. A fire incident case has been registered informed.