K’taka restarts work on Kalsa canal to divert Mhadei water

Even as the hearing by the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal on the diversion of River Mhadei begins from Thursday in New Delhi, Karnataka has once again restarted the work of completing the Kalsa canal in order to divert the flow of the river water to Malprabha basin, consequently stopping the water from flowing towards Goa.

It is understood that the neighbouring state has also planned the work in order to divert the natural flow of monsoon water into the river, which usually flows towards the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary. Goa has taken a serious note of the new development from the Karnataka side.

Meanwhile, when a team of environmentalists visited the Kalsa site on Wednesday, the work was in full swing and the process for diversion of the river water is in the final stages.

“We have been given instructions to complete the work before rain

starts,” said one of the officers of Karnataka Niravari Nigam Limited.

As the hearing on the diversion of the Mhadei river water begins from Thursday, the Goa team headed by Atmaram Nadkarni and involving Dattaprasad Lawande, water resource department officers and legal experts is already in the national capital. The cross-examination of Karnataka witness will be taken up by Goa.

Lawande, the Advocate General of Goa, said that the team is prepared

for the hearing. He said, “We have done our homework and our team is also doing well to safeguard the interest of the state.”