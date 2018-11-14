K’taka moves SC against Mahadayi tribunal order

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s decision which has limited the allocation of water to 5.40 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water to the state and allowed surplus water to flow into the sea.

Karnataka also filed application under Section 5 (3) of the tribunal before the Tribunal demanding more water from river Mhadei.

In a special leave petition filed in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government has demanded 36 TMC of water from Mhadei basin as against the award given by the tribunal on August 14, 2018.

In its order on August 14, the tribunal had allowed 5.04 TMC of water to Karnataka, 1.33 TMC to Maharashtra and 33.395 TMC to Goa, thereby resulting in the surplus of 147.935 tmc of water going into the sea unallocated to any riparian state.

The Karnataka government also claimed the tribunal’s order was contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court in Cauvery water dispute which mandated determination of equitable shares among riparian states in a river water dispute.

In the special leave petition, the Karnataka government contended that the tribunal reduced its water claims from 24.15 to

5.40 tmc. Similarly, the tribunal reduced the claim of Karnataka for non-consumptive utilisation of 14.571 tmc for power generation to 8.02 tmc, it said.

The tribunal also rejected the proposed diversion of 7 tmc out of surplus water.

“The state of Karnataka had claimed 7.56 TMC of water under Kalasa-Bandura project for supplying drinking water to Hubbali-Dharwad twin cities, Kundagol town, enroute villages, etc,” it said.

Karnataka government stated that having come to the conclusion that 188.06 TMC at 75 per cent dependability of water is available in the Mahadayi river basin and in spite of the very prayers of all the three states for equitable allocation of waters for consumptive use, it has limited the allocation.