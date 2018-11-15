K’taka, Maharashtra upset over Goa fish import ‘ban’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Upset over the order issued by the Goa health department imposing a ‘ban’ on import of fish into the state, chief secretaries of Karnataka and Maharashtra have sought clarification from the Chief Secretary of Goa Dharmendra Sharma on the said order fearing that it may impact the economic activities in their states.

Chief Secretaries of the two neighbouring states have sought explanation as to how the ‘ban’ would be enforced as they fear about its repercussions.

Confirming the development, Goa Chief Secretary Sharma said that on the request of his Maharashtra counterpart, he has sent a copy of order to him as well as to his Karnataka counterpart and is awaiting their response if any.

Sharma said that first of all, it is not a blanket ban on import of fish into the state, adding that those traders complying with all necessary permissions will not be stopped from importing fish.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary said that the state government has not changed the terms and

conditions for the import of fish, but has only insisted upon the fish traders to get registered with the Food and Drugs Administration.

“Registered traders who have complied with FDA guidelines will not face any problem. Even those who are purchasing small quantity of fish from the border areas of the neighbouring states for self consumption need not worry. But if someone is sending large quantity of fish through small-small courier parcels from the border villages and selling it for commercial purposes in Goa then it would be a violation of the order,” the Chief Secretary said.

He further said that fish consignment illegally brought into the state will be seized and action would be initiated against violators.

“If they have reasonable points as regard to the order of imposing ban on import of fish, then the Goa government can definitely consider them. However, so far, they have not communicated anything back to me on this particular order,” he informed.