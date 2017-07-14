Kovind to arrive in state today for canvassing

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Goa on July 15 to meet the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as MLAs of the political parties in alliance with the state BJP-led government.

The visit of Kovind is part of his election campaign. The election for the post of the President of India will be held on July 17.

Confirming the news, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari is also expected to accompany Kovind to Goa.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the Goa Forward Party and Independent MLAs supporting the BJP government have already expressed their support to Kovind.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar held meeting of all BJP MLAs and briefed them about meeting with Kovind at Bogmalo.