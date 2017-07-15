Kovind meets ruling coalition MLAs

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind will win the July 17 election with over 70 per cent of votes.

Speaking to media persons after attending a meeting with alliance partners of the BJP-led government in the state at a beach resort at Bogmalo on Saturday evening, Gadkari said, “I am confident that Kovind will win with more than 70 per cent of vote-share.”

The Union minister asserted that the NDA presidential nominee will take oath as India’s President on July 25.

Kovind arrived in the state on Saturday afternoon along with Gadkari. They were accorded welcome by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the Dabolim airport.

At the beach resort, Kovind met ruling coalition MLAs who included legislators of the BJP, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the Goa Forward Party and three Independents.

Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Benaulim Churchill Alemao also attended the meeting.

Gadkari said that Kovind has campaigned in all the states of the country and perhaps Goa was the last state, which he visited on Saturday after visiting Maharashtra.

During his visit to all the states, Kovind, who is a consensus NDA candidate, has received overwhelming support from everybody, Gadkari claimed.

During his interaction with the legislators, Kovind has assured to give priority on adhering to the Indian Constitution.

Parrikar said that he has requested all the 38 legislators in Goa to extend support and vote Kovind, as the presidential poll has always been above party politics.