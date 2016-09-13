Kornelia ‘Cooking for Happiness’

NT BUZZ

Kornelia Santoro’s new book Cooking for Happiness which details the influence of food on mood was launched at the Sunaparanta – Goa Centre for the Arts recently. At the book launch, owner of A Reverie, Aakritee Bhandari Sinh and food critic of Goa, Odette Mascarenhas were in conversation with Kornelia Santoro about their relationship with food. Commissioning editor of HarperCollins India, Debasri Rakshit explained, why her company decided to publish this book. “Nowadays we need to find new ways to battle depression. Kornelia’s approach resonated with our team and we are very happy to launch this book,” she said.

Speaking at the event Aakritee said: “It’s a magical journey and a healing process. For me cooking is not mechanical as it should resurrect a feeling.”

Odette explained her philosophy regarding food: “I have categorised food into two categories – need and want. I have nostalgic memories with the food my mother prepared for us as children. I will always remember those simple delights from my childhood days,” said Odette.

As the conversation progressed Kornelia pointed the importance of using the right fat while cooking food. “Our nerve cells are packed in fatty layers. That’s why eating healthy kinds of fat is so important for the proper functioning of our brains,” said Kornelia Santoro.

