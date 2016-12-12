Konkani now well-accepted in House proceedings: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that all the government departments should start using Konkani language in their day-to-day administration, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday said that the legislators, who used to speak in Konkani during the assembly sessions with a feeling of guilt, are now considering Konkani a dignified language when they use it in the House proceedings.

The Chief Minister, who earlier released a Konkani guide for the proceedings of the state legislative assembly as published by the directorate of official language, said that in democracy, the language of people should be used in administration. “And in Goa, both Konkani and Marathi should be used together in government administration, without any language controversy,” he added, pointing out that the use of Konkani by government officers is also on the rise.

Speaker Anant Shet and Minister for Forest and Environment Rajendra Arlekar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking further, Parsekar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the government is taking loans within the permissible limits, and using them only for developing the state infrastructure. “On the other hand, the funds used by the government for implementing the social welfare schemes are collected by way of taxes,” he informed.

The Speaker said that the administrative work, including the correspondence of all government departments should take place in local languages, in order to maintain transparency in it.

Minister for Forest and Environment stated that he, during his tenure as the Speaker of the state legislative assembly, was instrumental in starting the project, which culminated in the publication of the book released by the Chief Minister. “The book would provide Konkani vocabulary for the proceedings of the state legislative assembly,” he observed, mentioning that there was no legal hindrance for conducting the proceedings of the Goa legislative assembly, but the mentality of the MLAs, who spoke in English, needed to be changed.

Secretary for Official Language Padma Jaiswal, delivering a welcome address, said that the book would ably support the proceedings of the state legislative assembly, while the director of official language Prakash Vazrikar stated that the book, which required a period of two years to get completed, includes Konkani equivalent words for 176 legislations.

A day-long workshop for compering was later conducted by the directorate of official language.