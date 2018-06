It was a great unification of Konkani and Marathi cultures at the 11th Goa Marathi Film Festival on Friday. Rather a historic moment.The Marathi Film Fest conferred Lifetime Achievement Award on Goa’s nightingale Lorna. The three-day film festival will conclude on Sunday.The whole galaxy of Marathi film industry was on the stage of Kala Academy to inaugurate the three-day film festival as well as to cheer up Goa’s nightingale Lorna.

