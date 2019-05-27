Konkan Railway gearing up for monsoon

Panaji: The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd is gearing up for the monsoon season in the Konkan region.

All its planned safety works on its route from Kolad (after Roha station of Central Railway) to Thokur (before Mangaluru station) have been completed. Special attention has been paid to catchwater drain cleaning and inspection of cuttings.

The large-scale geo-safety works executed along the railway line in last 13 years have significantly reduced the incidences of boulder fall and soil slip, thus ensuring a safe running of trains.

No major disruption to train services has been caused on account of boulder fall during monsoons in last 6 years.

Konkan Railway will conduct monsoon patrolling as per the provisions of Indian Railway Permanent Way Manual to ensure safe running of trains.

Around 630 personnel will be patrolling the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon.

Vulnerable locations will be patrolled round the clock and stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours at critical locations.

Speed restrictions will be imposed at vulnerable locations. BRN mounted excavators have been kept ready at all nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency.

Instructions have also been issued to the loco drivers to run the trains at a reduced speed of 40 kmph in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited.

Self-propelled ARMVs (Accident Relief Medical Van) with provision of operation theatre and emergency medical aid are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna (Goa) along with ART (Accident Relief Train).

Mobile phones have been provided to all safety category staff to contact central control in emergency.

Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets as well as every station on Konkan Railway is equipped with 25 Watt VHF base station.

This enables wireless communication between the train crew as well as station master.

Emergency Communication (EMC) sockets have been provided at a distance of average 1 km along the Konkan Railway route that enables the patrolmen, watchmen, loco pilots, guard and other field maintenance staff to contact station master and train controllers during any emergency situations in train operations. Satellite phone communication has been provided in ARMV (Accident Relief Medical Van) for emergency contact when ARMV is ordered in service. All main signal aspects on Konkan Railway are now replaced with LED for improving signal visibility.

Three control rooms at Belapur, Ratnagiri and Madgaon, will work 24 x 7 during monsoon period for ensuring safe running of train. Passengers can check train status on www.konkanrailway.com or dial 139. Monsoon time table will come into effect from June 10, upto October 31.