Konkan Once Upon A Time

I was still a student when the talk of Vishal Gomantak was going on; but on hind sight I feel that had very little to do with Konkani people. At best, probably it was meant to be a lose-lose solution for Maharashtra and Karnataka over their disputed territories. But when the dream of a Konkani state really took root in me was when the Konkan Railway was being built; with the North-South suturing of the Konkani territory by the rail line, I dreamt of drawing in our Konkani brethren across the Sahyadri. And I was not alone. Most of these dreams were dreamt in the log cabin of Fr C C A Pai at Halyal; deep into the night he would enlighten me on the rich Konkani culture of the trans-Sahyadri villages. But at that time, I did not visualise that such a Konkan did really exist a thousand and three hundred years ago.

It was more than twenty five years later that I came across the records left behind by the 7th century Chinese Buddhist traveller HwenThsang, thanks to Cunningham’s The Ancient Geography of India (1871); that virtually opened the Pandora’s Box. According to Cunningham, Konkan extended from Kulbarga (Kalaburagi) to the ancient fortress of Madgiri, and along the coast, it is said to have extended from Vengurla to Kundapur. (Cunningham, 1871: The Ancient Geography of India, Vol. I, 553) Cunningham’s conclusion is based on Shaman Hwui Li’s description of Hwen Thsang’s journeys in India. (Beal, 1911: The Life of Hiuen-Tsiang by the Shaman Hwui Li) He is supposed to have travelled north-west from Kien-chi-pu-lo (Kanchipuram) in Dravida. After about 2,000 li (1 li = 0.5 kilometer) from there he reached Kong-kien-na-pu-lo. According to Cunningham, this is a reference to Konkanapura. From here, going further north-west, he passed through a great forest infested with savage animals. About 2,400 or 2,500 li after that was the kingdom of Moholacha (Maharashtra).

Fortunately there is far less dispute about the interpretation of Kong-kien-na-pu-lo than there is about its location; most of the historians agree that the word is a Chinese corruption of Konkanapura, meaning the capital or the city of Konkan. But as for its location, the opinion varies. V de Saint Martin and Moraes feel that it was Banavasi, once the capital of the Kadambas. (Saint-Martin, 1858: Memoire Analytiquesur La Carte de L’Asie Centrale et de L’Inde, 151; Moraes, 1931: The Kadamba Kula – A History of Ancient and Mediaeval Karnataka, 5); but Alexander Cunningham takes it as Anegundi, near Hampi, Karnataka, on the other bank of river Tungabhadra; Schwartzberg locates it near Badami (Schwartzberg, 1978 : A Historical Atlas of South Asia, 157), James Fergusson ‘somewhere in Northern Mysore’ (Fergusson, 1899: History of Indian and Eastern Architecture, 266.). Almost all these places lie more or less within the boundaries of the kingdom of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Moreover, as we shall see later, markers of Konkan can be found all over this vast swathe of land from Anegundi (the place of origin of the Vijayanagar Dynasty) to Angadi (Northern Mysore, the place of origin of the Hoysala Dynasty). Therefore, irrespective of location of the ‘pura’ (capital), the location of Konkan remains more or less the same.

We could dismiss the entire hypothesis that Hwen Thsang’s Kong-kien-na-pu-lo was indeed Konkanapura and had anything to do with Konkan. But the reference to forest with savage animals recurs almost ten centuries later in Al Beruni’s accounts of India: “Again marching from Dhâr southward, you come to the valley of Namiyya, 7 farsakh from Dhâr; Mahratta-Dêsh, 18 farsakh; the province of Kunkan, and its capital Tâna, on the sea coast, 25 farsakh. People relate that in the plains of Kunkan, called Dânak, there lives an animal called sharava (Skr. Sárabha). It has the shape of a buffalo, but is larger than a ganda (rhinoceros).” (Sachau, 1910 : Alberuni’s India, 203) This Kunkan is unmistakably a reference to Konkan; the neighbourhood of Maharashtra and its capital Thana are the confirming bits of information. What is of interest in the context of extension of Konkan to the east of the Sahyadri, is the reference to the animal sharava and the term ‘plains of Kunkan’. An animal larger than a rhinoceros is not likely to have been found on the coastal plains. Therefore what Al Beruni means by ‘plains of Kunkan’ is more likely to be the plateau to the east of the Sahyadri.

According to Duff, Konkan was made up of two parts: The top or table land which was called Concan-Ghaut-Mahta (Concan on the top of the Ghats) and Thul-Concan (Concan below the Ghats); Concan-Ghaut-Mahta included the entire mountainous tract on the upper or eastern side, including the “vallies that lie between the smaller branches of hills.” (Duff, 1863 :History of the Mahrattas, 5-7)

There is more contemporary evidence of the fact that Konkani region extended beyond the Sahyadri and included inter alia Tinai, Supa, Digi, Ullvi, Barchi, Kumbharwada and Halyal Talukas of the current Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The community of velips is spread seamlessly over an area stretching from Canacona, Sanguem and Kepem Talukas of Goa to the above Talukas of Karnataka. In Karnataka they are called Kōnkaṇa-Kuṇbi or Kaḷe (dark) Kuṇbi; they all speak Konkani and have strong family ties with the velips in Goa. (Gazetteer of the Bombay Presidency, Vol. XV, Part I, 1883: 216-20.) Geographically, the region described above is contiguous to the hinterland of Banavasi; in fact it forms a single eco-zone consisting of the Kali Nadi Basin Forests and its periphery; and is consistent with Hwen Thsang’s reference to “a great forest which is infested with savage animals and desert” and Al-Beruni’s reference to an animal called sharava larger than a ganda.

The evidence in favour of a trans-Sahyadri Konkan is overwhelming. Probably that was the only Konkan once upon a time, before the regression of the sea created the coastal plains. Therein lies hidden the secret of Konkani and why it may not exactly be a Middle Indo-Aryan language.